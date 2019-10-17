Waitr reduces price of delivery fee

Photo: Hypepotamus

Following news of Watir CFO, Jeff Yurecko's decision to step down, the company is looking for ways to remain competitive in the online food delivery market.

One avenue they're pursuing is a reduction of their delivery fee, bringing it down from $6 to $4.

The Advocate says Waitr's New Orleans location began experimenting with even lower fees — from $6 to $2.98 — in early October as it expanded into that market.

In an emailed statement, the company said, "We expect that the customer cost reduction will substantially increase business for our restaurant partners."

Waitr recently hired advisers to keep an eye on industry competitors and help guide the company — potentially toward a merger or sale, though that was downplayed in a conference call with analysts and investors.

The Lake Charles-based company is expected to release its third-quarter financial results in the coming weeks.