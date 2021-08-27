80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Waitr offers Baton Rouge free delivery as locals prepare for hurricane

3 hours 37 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 27 2021 Aug 27, 2021 August 27, 2021 11:41 AM August 27, 2021 in News
Source: Waitr
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - As Baton Rouge and surrounding areas monitor Tropical Storm Ida's progression towards Louisiana and make last-minute preparations, local businesses are offering residents what assistance they can.

Waitr, for example is reducing the stress of obtaining food via delivery amid storm preparations.

The company announced Friday that it is offering free delivery to anyone in the area who’s unable to get to their favorite restaurant – or those just wanting to stay at home – before Ida's landfall.

According to a Friday morning news release from the company, anyone using the app before the storm can get their food delivered free by using the promo code “STAYSAFE” at checkout. 

Waitr also offers no-contact delivery on all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

The deliverly service says it will continue normal business operations, weather permitting. 

However, should the need arise for Waitr to suspend service, an alert will be issued.

Trending News

While making pre-storm preparations, keep an eye on Ida's developments by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter - it's a great way to get weather updates as you're on the go.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days