Waitr offers Baton Rouge free delivery as locals prepare for hurricane

BATON ROUGE - As Baton Rouge and surrounding areas monitor Tropical Storm Ida's progression towards Louisiana and make last-minute preparations, local businesses are offering residents what assistance they can.

Waitr, for example is reducing the stress of obtaining food via delivery amid storm preparations.

The company announced Friday that it is offering free delivery to anyone in the area who’s unable to get to their favorite restaurant – or those just wanting to stay at home – before Ida's landfall.

According to a Friday morning news release from the company, anyone using the app before the storm can get their food delivered free by using the promo code “STAYSAFE” at checkout.

Waitr also offers no-contact delivery on all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

The deliverly service says it will continue normal business operations, weather permitting.

However, should the need arise for Waitr to suspend service, an alert will be issued.

While making pre-storm preparations, keep an eye on Ida's developments by following WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter - it's a great way to get weather updates as you're on the go.