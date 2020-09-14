Waitr offering free grocery delivery in Baton Rouge in preparation for bad weather

Baton Rouge – Those in need of free grocery delivery ahead of Tropical Storm Sally's arrival can depend on Waitr, according to a Monday morning press release.

The company announced that with a second major storm in just over two weeks heading toward Louisiana – this one closer to the Baton Rouge area in its projected path -- Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Baton Rouge area unable to get to their area grocer or just wanting to stay at home before the storm hits. It noted that customers can now also have alcohol delivered with their groceries, a service just added days ago.

Effective immediately, those using the app for grocery delivery this week can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout.

Waitr, the popular restaurant delivery service, began delivering groceries earlier this year. It allows those at home to use the app to have grocery essentials delivered directly to their doors. The company is also offering a no-contact delivery option for groceries, just like they do with restaurant deliveries – allowing for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.

Customers can get grocery essentials and other favorites delivered through the Waitr app or at waitrapp.com, and search for GROCERY. Basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app. Waitr is providing personal shoppers and delivery drivers to help fulfill grocery orders.

For the new alcohol service, the purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by requesting to see your identification. The name on the order must match your identification

Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains.