Waitr doubles range of delivery zones in East and West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The popular food delivery service known as Waitr announced Wednesday it's doubling the range of its delivery zones for restaurant food in East and West Baton Rouge.

This means delivery areas now reach as far as 10 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach. The expanded delivery zones gives restaurants more access to potential diners while simultaneously offering diners the opportunity to order from a much larger pool of restaurants.

Waitr announced a second expansion, Wednesday, saying it's established even more restaurant partnerships, which will give customers more food options to choose from.

In the last two months alone, Waitr has added an increasing number of independent local eateries and well-known restaurants to its platform.

Waitr now offers Baton Rouge customers a total of 600 restaurant options to choose from.

In addition to this, Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains.

As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.

Click here for more on Waitr.