Waitr CEO apologizes for Valentine's Day delivery fail

The CEO of popular food delivery app Waitr is apologizing to customers after a busier-than-expected Valentine's Day rush.

CEO Chris Meaux issued the apology Wednesday, saying they did not expect as big of a rush for Valentine's Day 2017 and staffed based on last year's orders.

"While no excuse is acceptable," Meaux said, "we received 1100% more orders this Valentine's Day than last year and simply said, we were not prepared and for that I take full responsibility!"

According to the statement, Waitr management met early Friday to address the shortcomings of staffing Tuesday, vowing to correct their mistakes and find a solution. Many customers say they waited upwards of two hours for their orders to be completed.

The app allows customers to order food from a variety of local restaurant and have it delivered to them by a Waitr driver for an additional fee. The app also offers a support feature in which customers who had an issue with Valentine's Day deliveries can file a complaint.