65°
Latest Weather Blog
Waffle House suing man who killed 4 in restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Waffle House is suing the man accused of killing four people in an attack on a Nashville, Tennessee, branch of their restaurant last year.
The suit filed Monday in state court seeks damages from Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey. It claims the elder Reinking was part of a civil conspiracy because he returned several guns to his son that had been confiscated and left in the father's care. It adds the father knew his son was mentally unstable and dangerous.
One of the guns returned was a Bushmaster XM-15 used in the April 22, 2018, attack.
Besides at least $100,000 in damages, the Georgia-based restaurant chain wants the Reinkings to indemnify it against legal claims arising from the shooting.
Travis Reinking remains jailed on murder charges. His father's attorney didn't answer his phone late Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
-
14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Juvenile killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Antelope jumps fence, prompts brief shutdown at Baton Rouge Zoo
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director