VW CEO steps down amid scandal
WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn says he is stepping down "in the interests of the company" as it grapples with the emissions scandal.
Wintekorn said in a statement Wednesday that "Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my resignation."
He said he was acting in the interests of the company "even though I am not aware of any wrongdoing on my part."
A successor was not immediately announced.
