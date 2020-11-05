VW CEO steps down amid scandal

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn says he is stepping down "in the interests of the company" as it grapples with the emissions scandal.



Wintekorn said in a statement Wednesday that "Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my resignation."



He said he was acting in the interests of the company "even though I am not aware of any wrongdoing on my part."



A successor was not immediately announced.