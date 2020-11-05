57°
VW CEO steps down amid scandal

5 years 1 month 1 week ago Wednesday, September 23 2015 Sep 23, 2015 September 23, 2015 10:37 AM September 23, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WOLFSBURG, Germany - Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn says he is stepping down "in the interests of the company" as it grapples with the emissions scandal.
Wintekorn said in a statement Wednesday that "Volkswagen needs a fresh start - also in terms of personnel. I am clearing the way for this fresh start with my resignation."

He said he was acting in the interests of the company "even though I am not aware of any wrongdoing on my part."

A successor was not immediately announced.

