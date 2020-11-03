Voting machines in Spalding County, Ga once again operating after countywide outage

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia — Voters in one west Georgia county are once again able to cast their ballots with the assistance of voting machines following a temporary countywide machine outage that occurred on Election Day, WSB-TV reports.

Election officials in Spalding County have confirmed that all of its voting machines are back up and running after a glitch caused major problems at polling locations across the county early Tuesday morning.

According to local officials, the glitch was traced back to a group of Spalding County workers who incorrectly loaded information onto the poll pads Tuesday morning. Their error led to a countywide voting machine shutdown that was resolved shortly before 10 a.m.

The computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully... Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The county uses voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems Corporation, a company that sells electronic voting hardware and software.