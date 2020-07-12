82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Voters renew EBR Sheriff's Office property tax

7 hours 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2020 Jul 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 7:28 PM July 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Voters decided on a property tax renewal for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Saturday.

The tax, which has been on the books since the early 1980's, generates a little less than $16.5 million.  It essentially funds regular operations of the EBR Sheriff's Office.

Voters approved the tax in Saturday's election by 53% of the vote: 35,360 voting "yes;" and 31,940 voting "no."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days