Voters renew EBR Sheriff's Office property tax

BATON ROUGE - Voters decided on a property tax renewal for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Saturday.

The tax, which has been on the books since the early 1980's, generates a little less than $16.5 million. It essentially funds regular operations of the EBR Sheriff's Office.

Voters approved the tax in Saturday's election by 53% of the vote: 35,360 voting "yes;" and 31,940 voting "no."