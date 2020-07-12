82°
Voters renew EBR Sheriff's Office property tax
BATON ROUGE - Voters decided on a property tax renewal for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Saturday.
The tax, which has been on the books since the early 1980's, generates a little less than $16.5 million. It essentially funds regular operations of the EBR Sheriff's Office.
Voters approved the tax in Saturday's election by 53% of the vote: 35,360 voting "yes;" and 31,940 voting "no."
