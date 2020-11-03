Voters line up at the polls on Election Day in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - For voters in Livingston Parish, it's an election day like no other.

"If your voice can be heard, let it be heard," Caleb Serigny said.

Long lines and busy polls during early voting in Livingston had many expecting much of the same Tuesday, but just after lunchtime at South Walker Elementary, that wasn't the case.

"I expected to see more voters especially because of the early voting days where lines were out to the streets. Here it's sort of subdued, and they're not getting much," Serigny said.

More than 27,000 ballots were cast early in Livingston. That's 10,000 more than during the last presidential election in 2016.

The record numbers of early voters in the parish have election officials hoping that will keep the lines from being too long.

"This morning naturally we had people lined up at 6:00, but I haven't heard of any lines that are out of the ordinary," Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews said.

The number of absentee ballots has also reached a high, but Andrews says he isn't worried.

"It's not anything that's out of the realm of possibility. We will finish by 8:00 p.m.," Andrews said.

Officials say a large number of first time voters are also casting ballots this year. Shannon Thornton says he's one of them.

"I was very anxious and I could barely sleep last night," Thornton said.

Julie Ayme says she woke up excited to cast her ballot.

"No matter what the outcome is we have to respect the office," she said.

About 31,000 people have already cast their vote in Livingston Parish as of Tuesday morning with no major issues.

Officials aim to keep their voting process smooth sailing.