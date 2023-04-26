Voters kill college tuition amendment; pass three of six proposed

BATON ROUGE – Along with voters casting their ballots for the presidential election, U.S. Senate and several local races, they will vote on six state constitutional amendments.

Below are the proposed constitutional amendments that voters will see on their ballots and their meanings:

Proposed Amendment No. 1



Act 677 (2016 Regular Session) amends Article XI, Section 5. "Do you support an amendment to provide that the manner of appointment for the registrar of voters in each parish is as provided by law and to require the qualifications of the registrar to be provided by law?"



Meaning: A vote "Yes" supports new qualification standards for registrars appointed by each parish's Registrar of Voters.

Decision: YES

Proposed Amendment No. 2



Act 680 (2016 Regular Session) adds Article VIII, Section 7.2. "Do you support an amendment to authorize the postsecondary education management boards to establish the tuition and mandatory fee amounts charged by institutions under their supervision and management, without legislative approval?"



Meaning: A vote "Yes" supports allowing college boards to set tuition and fees without legislative approval.



Decision: NO





Proposed Amendment No. 3



Act 31 (2016 First Extraordinary Session) amends Article VII, Section 4(A). "Do you support an amendment to eliminate the deductibility of federal income taxes paid in computing state corporate income taxes?"



Meaning: A vote "Yes" supports that federal tax payments cannot be used as a deduction in calculating state corporate income taxes.

Decision: NO





Proposed Amendment No. 4



Act 678 (2016 Regular Session) adds Article VII, Section 21(M). "Do you support an amendment to authorize an exemption from ad valorem property tax for the total assessed value of the homestead of an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while on active duty as a member of the armed forces of the United States or the Louisiana National Guard, or while performing their duties as a state police, law enforcement, or fire protection officer?"

Meaning: A vote "Yes" supports allowing the unmarried spouses of police, soldiers or firefighters who died in active duty to receive tax exemptions.



Decision: YES





Proposed Amendment No. 5



Act 679 (2016 Regular Session) adds Article VII, Section 10(F)(4)(h), 10.15, and 10.16."Do you support an amendment to establish the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund for the deposit of recurring mineral and corporate tax revenues, to restrict the use of the fund to 10 percent of the balance when the balance reaches $5 billion, to restrict the use of the fund to construction projects and transportation infrastructure, and to allocate recurring mineral revenues to the payment of state employee retirement debt?"



Meaning: A vote "Yes" would support creating the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to be used for construction projects and transportation infrastructure.

Decision: YES





Proposed Amendment No. 6



Act 681 (2016 Regular Session) amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(b); and adds Article VII, Section 10(F)(4)(h), (i), (j), (k), and (l)). "Do you support an amendment to authorize the use of up to five percent of current year appropriations or allocations from statutorily or certain constitutionally created funds or up to one percent of the current year's balances in certain constitutionally created funds to eliminate a projected deficit in the next fiscal year if the official forecast for the next fiscal year is less than the official forecast for the current fiscal year or if the official forecast has been reduced by at least one percent from the most recently adopted estimate for the ensuing fiscal year, and to exempt certain funds and mandates from being used to eliminate a projected deficit?"



Meaning: A vote "Yes" would support establishing procedures that would allow the government to use current year funds to help eliminate project deficits.

Decision: NO