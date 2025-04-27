70°
Voters in north end of Pierre Part extend parcel fee for drainage work; only 4 votes were cast

4 weeks 5 hours 46 minutes ago Saturday, March 29 2025 Mar 29, 2025 March 29, 2025 9:11 PM March 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — Voters in an area on the north side of Pierre Part on Saturday voted to continue a $50 parcel fee for its drainage district. Only four people voted, and all four voted to renew the fee.

The fee will raise $700 a year and is dedicated to levees and various forms of flood protection. Money can also be used for debt service, if necessary.

The Bayou Pierre Part North Gravity Drainage District is in a portion of Ward 7 in Assumption Parish.

Pierre Part voters and others in Assumption Parish also considered four proposed statewide constitutional amendments.

