Voters in Livingston Parish towns approve liquor sales

1 hour 17 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 11:36 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A liquor prohibition is over for two towns in a Louisiana parish after an ordinance was overwhelmingly approved, allowing the sales of more than just beer and wine coolers.
  
The Advocate reports Albany and Livingston in Livingston Parish approved liquor sales Saturday, ending a decades-old prohibition.
  
Supporters of the ordinance say the restrictive rules deterred businesses from the area, especially restaurants relying on alcohol sales. Opponents were concerned that the loosened liquor laws could potentially increase the number of impaired drivers. But supporters say people would drive outside of the city to buy liquor anyway.
  
Livingston Alderman Wade Wilson championed the ordinance and says he was confident the ordinance would pass.
  
Both towns have to approve local rules for businesses selling alcohol. Those ordinances are expected to pass next year.
