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Voters in East Feliciana, St. Helena OK funding for Audubon Library System

1 hour 16 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 10:03 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON – Voters in East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes held separate votes Saturday on whether to renew property taxes benefiting the Audubon Regional Library system.

Complete but unofficial returns showed the proposal winning approval in each parish.

East Feliciana Parish’s contribution would be $1.065 million a year over the decade beginning in 2028. St. Helena Parish’s share is $147,200. St. Helena has a considerably smaller population than East Feliciana.

Voters in each parish approved the tax renewals by margins close to 3-to-2.

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The property tax rate in both parishes for the library is 2.5 mills. For a home valued at $100,000, the tax would be $25.
The library system has branches in both parishes.

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