Voters encouraged to head to the polls for Saturday's election

BATON ROUGE - State officials are reminding residents to vote in Saturday's election.

There are seven state representative seats in the special primary election in several districts and parishes across the state. Parishes that will be having elections include East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Vermilion, Cameron, Calcasieu, Rapides, Ouachita, Lincoln, and Union.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find polling locations and sample ballots by downloading the GeauxVote app or by going to www.geauxvote.com.