Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate was expected to vote on the Highway 415-Connector Project Saturday, but adjourned before getting to the project.

"We hand some, we hefty debate on some other bills, so it's just part of the process, but I'm confident that we will get to it tomorrow," State Senator Rick Ward said co-author of the Connector Bill.

The highway connector project will link LA-1 in Port Allen to the already existing 415-highway by avoiding, I-10, at the Mississippi River Bridge.

"Right now, if something happened around the base of the Mississippi River Bridge, there's no alternative route," Ward said.

The Senate is expected to take up the measure, first thing Sunday afternoon when it meets at three.