Volunteers work to put up new welcome signs in Donaldsonville; mayor says it's to beautify town

DONALDSONVILLE — A non-profit is in the process of replacing welcome signs around Donaldsonville.

The Donaldsonville Hospitality Alliance on Wednesday freshened up the sign outside of the fire station off Marchand Avenue.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan says it is part of a larger effort to beautify the town.

"It's very important, because, you know, you want to always put your best foot forward. A lot of time it's hard to get projects like this done. So it is great when you have people like leadership or sanction that say, we want to do a project, we want to do it in Don Seville, and they find a project, and they focus on it, and they work until they get it done," Sullivan said.

Volunteers will also install a new digital sign on the other side of the highway.