71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volunteers work tirelessly to provide Thanksgiving feast for those in need

5 hours 56 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 November 28, 2019 8:02 AM November 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Glazing hams, making sandwiches and icing cakes, it's all in preparation for Holiday Helpers and St. Vincent De Paul's annual Thanksgiving feast. 

"They say I should go to culinary school. Probably not going down that path though," high school student Khoa Dang said. 

He's spending part of his Thanksgiving break lending a hand.

"Just giving back to the community, helping definitely gets rid of stress. It's very beneficial to you and your mental health." 
 
It's a huge process that takes dozens of volunteers and hours. 

"We started on Monday," dining room director Denise Terrance said. "We do not know how many people to expect."

But, no matter what, they'll be prepared to feed them. 

"We have 50 turkeys. We have 20 pans of cornbread dressing. We have 15 pans of green beans. We have 20 pans of yams. We have 24 sheet cakes and oodles and oodles of rolls."

The process started Monday and volunteers have been coming in daily to get ready. On Thursday, they'll have to be in at 4 a.m. to set up for the dinner. It's a big-time commitment during the holiday season that Denise says is worth every second. 

"It's not about us. It's about taking care of the people in need. Whether they're homeless, whether they're elderly, whatever their needs ar... That's what our purpose is in life."

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 o'clock Thursday at  St. Vincent De Paul and from 11 to 2 p.m. at the River Center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days