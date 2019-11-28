Volunteers work tirelessly to provide Thanksgiving feast for those in need

BATON ROUGE - Glazing hams, making sandwiches and icing cakes, it's all in preparation for Holiday Helpers and St. Vincent De Paul's annual Thanksgiving feast.

"They say I should go to culinary school. Probably not going down that path though," high school student Khoa Dang said.

He's spending part of his Thanksgiving break lending a hand.

"Just giving back to the community, helping definitely gets rid of stress. It's very beneficial to you and your mental health."



It's a huge process that takes dozens of volunteers and hours.

"We started on Monday," dining room director Denise Terrance said. "We do not know how many people to expect."

But, no matter what, they'll be prepared to feed them.

"We have 50 turkeys. We have 20 pans of cornbread dressing. We have 15 pans of green beans. We have 20 pans of yams. We have 24 sheet cakes and oodles and oodles of rolls."

The process started Monday and volunteers have been coming in daily to get ready. On Thursday, they'll have to be in at 4 a.m. to set up for the dinner. It's a big-time commitment during the holiday season that Denise says is worth every second.

"It's not about us. It's about taking care of the people in need. Whether they're homeless, whether they're elderly, whatever their needs ar... That's what our purpose is in life."

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 o'clock Thursday at St. Vincent De Paul and from 11 to 2 p.m. at the River Center.