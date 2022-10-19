Volunteers needed to help clean up Bayou Lafourche

Photo: Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program

THIBODAUX - The Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program is still accepting volunteers for the seventh annual Bayou Lafourche Cleanup.

The event is March 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. BTNEP says volunteers will clean an estimated 106 miles from Donaldsonville to Leeville. The cleanup will be done mostly from boats, but volunteers are also needed to clean areas around bridges and along the bayou.

“If you have a boat and have not been in Bayou Lafourche, this is a great opportunity to explore your backyard natural resource and help to clean it,” said Alma Robichaux, Bayou Lafourche Cleanup Project Coordinator.

To learn how to sign up as a volunteer click HERE.