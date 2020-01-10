Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday

Photo: Special Olympics

BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each year.

This year, the Special Olympics Louisiana State Bowling Tournament will be held at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 and volunteers are needed.

Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer should contact Ashley Hemmingway at (985) 345-6644 ext. 106.

This one-day state-level bowling competition will be open to bowlers of multiple skill levels from across the state.

To accommodate all bowlers on one day, the competition will be divided into two sessions.

Lunch will be provided for all delegates, and the bowling center’s concession stand will also be open throughout the day.

Health Promotion and Strong Minds will be offered at Healthy Athletes during the competition.

Athletes who attend both disciplines will receive a ticket in the grand prize drawing at the conclusion of the event.

Click here for more information on the Special Olympics.