Volunteers from Ascension and Livingston parishes serving hot meals to tornado victims in Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Kentucky - The devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky, is overwhelming.

"These people are still staying in shelters whether it's at schools or at VFW Halls or wherever but, the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky, is just more than you could ever imagine," said St. Amant fire chief, James LeBlanc.

Thousands are still displaced after a deadly tornado ripped through six states on December 11th. Many in Mayfield were dealt a devastating blow before Christmas.

"You can look at it on TV, you can watch it on TV, but until you're actually here, and you actually see the devastation... I mean, we actually took a couple trips to the candle factory and there's a big huge memorial, one whole entire street in Mayfield is nothing but a big memorial of all the people that lost their lives here."

LeBlanc is just one of the many good Samaritans from Ascension and Livingston parishes lending a helping hand to tornado victims here.

After arriving in Mayfield on Sunday, volunteers from our area donated thousands of toys to the children of Kentucky.

Monday and Tuesday, they served 500 bowls of gumbo, 450 plates of spaghetti and 450 plates of jambalaya.

"And they didn't even know that you could put rice and sausage together and make a jambalaya."

Being no stranger to disasters, it only felt right to provide a hot meal.

"I think every time somebody picks up a plate, they start crying. You remember the devastation in Louisiana from whenever Katrina hit Louisiana, I want you to quadruple that here in Mayfield, Kentucky, it's unreal. Every time somebody pulls up to get food, it's just tears rolling down their face."

For Chief LeBlanc, it'll be a trip he'll never forget. He shares a moment where he met an 83-year-old woman who lost everything.

"And she pulled up in her car and everything that she owned was in her car and she had tears running down her face and she looked at me and she said, 'I just need something to eat, that's all I need. I just need something to eat.'"

The team will return to Louisiana later this week and anticipates to head back to Kentucky within the next two weeks.