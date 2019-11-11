78°
Volunteers collaborate to assist Arlington Prep Academy

Monday, November 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Volunteers with The Walls Project and Sprouts Farmers Market at Arlington Prep Academy

BATON ROUGE – Though new to the capital city, Sprouts Farmers Market is engaging with the community as if it's been a fixture for years.

On Saturday, Nov. 9 dozens of Sprouts team members worked alongside members of Baton Rouge’s The Walls Project to build a new learning garden at Arlington Prep Academy.

The garden is meant to offer students a hands-on learning experience that will leave them with fond memories related to planting and preparing healthy foods.

Volunteers teamed up to install garden beds and plant fall crops for Arlington Prep’s students and teachers to enjoy.

Baton Rouge Sprouts store manager, Scott Oaks said, “It was a great experience partnering with the local community and we look forward to future events.”

The event was sponsored by both The Walls Project and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

The Foundation was created in 2015 and works across all 19 states where Sprouts operates stores, teaching children how to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in school and community gardens.

