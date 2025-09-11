Volunteers clean up Louisiana National Cemetery in remembrance of 9/11 fallen heroes

ZACHARY— Volunteers spent September 11 at Louisiana National Cemetery cleaning up the cemetery in honor of fallen heroes.

It was all part of Carry The Load Patriot Day in memory for military and first responders who died during September 11.

Volunteers Randy Whitney and Crystal Honore hands said it was important for them to volunteer and dedicate their time for the fallen heroes.

“I think 9/11 is extremely important that we always remember the fallen soldiers that paid the ultimate price," Honore said.

Whitney and Honore said they have family members who served the country, and it was only right to use the day of remembrance to volunteer at the cemetery.

“It gives you a good feeling to be able to volunteer to be able to help,” Whitney said.

Maintenance work leader Brandon Johnson said everyday is a day to remember.

“Most of us here are veterans that work here and we all are dedicated to giving service back to service members,” Johnson said.

The volunteers said they are looking forward to future events and encourage others to partake in volunteer events.

“Get out and get involved in the community. We need more people to come together with that ‘we’ mindset instead of 'me',” Honore said.