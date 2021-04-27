Volunteers assisting in Seacor search stumble upon cocaine on nearby island

TERREBONNE PARISH - According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, volunteers who were assisting in the Seacor Lift Boat search operation stumbled upon a 'suspicious package' that turned out to have illegal contents.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet issued a news release, stating that the volunteers spotted the package on Monday afternoon when it washed up on Last Island.

They notified authorities, and once the package was in the possession of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered that it contained approximately two pounds of cocaine.

Sheriff Soignet expressed appreciation to the the citizens who located the package and their honesty in getting it to the proper authorities.