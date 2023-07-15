Volunteer group finds body at Flannery Road BREC Park on Saturday

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - A body was found in a BREC park along South Flannery Road on Saturday morning.

Volunteers from Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group that picks up litter in publicly owned parts of Baton Rouge, were doing a clean up at the Flannery Road Park when they found the body around 7 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was shot to death. No other details, like how long the body may have been in the park, have been released.