Volunteer firefighter arrested for arson

Kentrelle Beasley Jr.

IBERIA PARISH - A man who served among first responders in helping to extinguish fires has been accused of starting one in Iberia Parish.

According to The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), 18-year-old Kentrelle Beasley Jr., a volunteer firefighter, has been arrested for setting an abandoned house on fire.

Deputies say the Jeanerette Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire within the 100th block of Nolan Duchane shortly after midnight.

The fire was actually reported by Beasley himself, deputies say he'd been working at the fire station for three months and told his fellow firefighters about the incident at the station. After this, he showed up on scene to assist in extinguishing it.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, SFM deputies were requested to assist with the investigation and after assessing the scene, deputies determined the blaze was intentionally started on the home's front porch.

When they learned the fire chief suspected Beasley may have been involved in starting it, they questioned Beasley and he confessed.

In an interview with investigators, Beasley again confessed to setting the home on fire and explained he did so in order to be able to help put out a fire.

Beasley was then placed under arrest and relieved of his duty with the fire department.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.










