Voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas in St. John the Baptist Parish

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued a voluntary evacuation for certain areas in the parish.

Pleasure Bend and areas North of I-10 in LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac have been issued a voluntary evacuation due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The order goes into effect at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

The parish president is asking residents to bring vehicles, boats or campers to higher ground as the storm could bring in storm surges and heavy rainfall.

“We need make sure are residents are safe, and we are taking all necessary precautions so they can be prepared for any inclement weather conditions,” said Parish President Jaclyn Hotard. “It is critical for residents to plan ahead and be prepared and Public Works crews have been working all week installing temporary generators in the event of power outages, clearing catch basins and distributing sandbags.”