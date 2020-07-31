Voicemail for secretary filled with f-bombs expected to get Ascension councilman censured

DONALDSONVILLE – A parish councilman will be publicly ridiculed in an upcoming council meeting – officially, a censure – for a foul-mouthed voicemail, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Friday.

Councilman Joel Robert left the voicemail, council officials said, on the phone of the parish secretary.

A voice purported to be Robert used the “f-word” in a ten second tirade over the secretary apparently not returning a phone call or reading a letter Robert asked to be read.

Teri Casso, the council chairwoman, said she will ask for an official censure discussion to be added to the August 6 council meeting.

She said Robert has apologized for the expletive-filled voice mail.

Robert represents Ascension Parish Council District 2.

Robert’s voice mail was not accepting messages when called for a comment Friday afternoon.

Click HERE to listen to the voice mail.

