voice of Sebastian in 'The Little Mermaid,' Samuel E. Wright, dies at 74

The voice actor famous for belting the class "Under the Sea" in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" has passed away at the age of 74.

Samuel E. Wright was best known for his role as Sebastian, a Jamaican crab who acts as adviser to King Triton. According to Good Morning America, Wright died after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. His daughter, Dee, told The Hollywood Reporter he died peacefully in his home in Walden, New York.

Wright continued his role as the boisterous crab in a TV series adaptation of "The Little Mermaid". He is also well-known for his role as Mufasa in the Broadway version of "The Lion King".