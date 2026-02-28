Vitter driver involved in Metairie crash

NEW ORLEANS - Sheriff's deputies in Jefferson Parish said Senator David Vitter was in a vehicle which was involved in a collision in Metairie Friday afternoon, then left the scene before authorities arrived.

However, the sheriff's office said Vitter and his driver did not violate state law because they left information with the other driver, which was given to the investigating officer.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Vitter was in a car driven by 36-year-old Courtney Gasutella when the car hit another vehicle at Veterans Boulevard and Carrollton Avenue in Metairie. The sheriff's office said the driver of the second car complained of hand pain, but refused treatment at the scene.

A spokesperson for Vitter's campaign said Gaustella was a staffer who was dropping the senator off at a lunch meeting when the fender-bender happened.

Deputies cited the driver of Vitter's car for improper lane usage, and said they've asked Senator Vitter to give a statement to the investigating officer.