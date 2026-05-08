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Visitation held for Lafayette teen who died in Mall of Louisiana shooting
LAFAYETTE — Visitation for a Lafayette teen who was killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana is scheduled for Friday.
Ascension Episcopal School senior 17-year-old Martha Odom was killed in a shooting at the mall on April 23, which also left five others injured.
Odom, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, was at the mall celebrating "Senior Skip Day" when the shooting occurred.
Odom's family released the following statement about her passing:
Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter, Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha's kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha's spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.
We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from our community in Lafayette and across the country. Such kind words and gestures have helped us endure a horrific and painful loss no family should experience.
We remain profoundly heartbroken and unprepared to speak further and kindly ask for privacy as we continue to process our grief.
For those wishing to honor Martha's life and legacy, donations may be made to The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Governor Jeff Landry announced on social media on Friday that the United States and Louisiana state flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Odom.
View this post on Instagram
Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, Southside. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, Louisiana.
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