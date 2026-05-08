Visitation held for Lafayette teen who died in Mall of Louisiana shooting

LAFAYETTE — Visitation for a Lafayette teen who was killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana is scheduled for Friday.

Ascension Episcopal School senior 17-year-old Martha Odom was killed in a shooting at the mall on April 23, which also left five others injured.

Odom, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, was at the mall celebrating "Senior Skip Day" when the shooting occurred.

Odom's family released the following statement about her passing:

Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter, Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha's kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha's spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.