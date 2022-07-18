Visitation for Will Smith at Saints practice facility Friday

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints and the family of Will Smith will host a public visitation on Friday for guests wanting to pay their respects to the former Saints player.



The visitation will be on Friday, Apr. 15 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saints’ indoor practice facility at 5800 Airline Highway in Metairie.



Traditional and virtual guest books will be available for those wishing to pay their respects, as well as prayer cards.



Those wanting to make a contribution to honor Will’s community efforts through the Where There’s A Will, There’s A Way Foundation can visit www.fanangel.com/campaigns/60. The Foundation started by Will and his wife, Racquel Smith, is dedicated to guiding children to strive and achieve greatness through motivational and educational platforms.



Those wishing to attend the visitation will be able to park for free in available parking lots at the Saints complex, with courtesy overflow parking being held at the adjacent New Orleans Zephyrs parking lots (B, C and D at Zephyr Field.)



Guest lines will be marked and will form along the back fence of the Saints property behind the training facility and proceed into the South Entrance of the Saints Indoor Practice Facility to pass and view the casket. There will not be a ceremony or any funeral service elements during this time, however there will be a celebration of Smith’s life both on and off the field presented through photographs and video.



In the event of inclement weather, guests should be prepared to wait outside of the facility before entering.



A private family burial and funeral service will take place on Saturday.



The New Orleans Saints will provide fans an opportunity to share their thoughts, memories and prayers for the Smith family - tweet to @Saints. They will be collected and presented to the Smith Family.