Latest Weather Blog
Virus victims to be remembered in inaugural-related events
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is among cities that will play a part in events surrounding the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Those events include remembrances of people lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
A city news release says that, in advance of Wednesday’s inauguration, white flags will be placed at the city’s Lafayette Square to commemorate New Orleans residents lost to COVID-19. At a historic downtown building, Gallier Hall, there will be a temporary memorial where people will be encouraged to leave flowers, cards, photographs, or tokens in remembrance of their loved ones.
On Tuesday, January 19, join us for a nationwide moment of unity as we honor and remember the 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. #COVIDMemorial https://fb.me/e/4HFtS8bHxPosted by Biden Inaugural Committee on Monday, January 18, 2021
A Tuesday afternoon ceremony at Gallier Hall will coincide with a national event with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Towns and cities around the country have been invited to light up buildings and ring church bells as part of a national moment of unity and remembrance.
