82°
Latest Weather Blog
Virus that causes COVID-19 found in mink in Utah
UTAH - SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, has been found among minks at two Utah farms.
According to ABC News, the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories pointed outbreak.
They said some people who had been in contact with the animal were found to have coronavirus.
The number of infected animals was not released.
These are the first confirmed cases of the virus found in minks in the United States. Minks were previously found to have the virus in the Netherlands, Spain, and Denmark according to the USDA.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana COVID-19 restrictions taking center stage in court
-
Roughly half of LSU's season ticket holders choose to opt-out of 2020...
-
Old country store donated to LSU Rural Life Museum
-
Ascension getting new high school, $60M in other improvements after tax vote
-
Zachary schools hand out water bottles, extra masks as they open on...
Sports Video
-
First look at LSU football practice ahead of 2020 season
-
SLU preps for possible football season
-
Saints will play 2020 home-opener without fans in attendance
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule