Virus that causes COVID-19 found in mink in Utah

1 hour 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020 Aug 17, 2020 August 17, 2020 8:45 PM August 17, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Chris Lunkin

UTAH - SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, has been found among minks at two Utah farms.

According to ABC News, the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories pointed outbreak.

They said some people who had been in contact with the animal were found to have coronavirus. 

The number of infected animals was not released.

These are the first confirmed cases of the virus found in minks in the United States. Minks were previously found to have the virus in the Netherlands, Spain, and Denmark according to the USDA.

