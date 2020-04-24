Virus-related death reported at St. Gabriel Women's Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL - According to the Department of Corrections (DOC), an inmate with the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women has died from coronavirus-related complications.

The St. Gabriel-based facility has not released information related to the identity of the deceased inmate, but reported the death on Friday morning.

At this time, a total of 54 coronavirus cases have been reported among its inmates and at least 20 members of its staff are also infected.

This facility has more cases than any other prison in the DOC system.

Earlier this week, the DOC reported the virus-related deaths of two inmates and two officials.

State prisons across the country have become hotbeds for virus outbreaks, but Louisiana officials say they're doing all they can to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay within each facility.