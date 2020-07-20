Latest Weather Blog
Virus delays nation's oldest fishing rodeo; no new date set
GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — Organizers of what’s billed as the nation’s oldest fishing tournament say COVID-19 pandemic restrictions mean the contest won’t be held this month but they hope to reschedule.
The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, which usually brings thousands of visitors to the town of 1,400 during the last weekend in July, announced the decision Tuesday on its website.
“The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date,” the statement said.
The first tarpon rodeo was held in 1928. The Gulf of Mexico oil spill canceled the 2010 event. An article on the rodeo website says it also was canceled in 1930 and during World War II, from 1942-45.
