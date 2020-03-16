Virus cases top 100 in Louisiana as more businesses close

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has now topped 100, health officials said as officials in the tourism-focused economy of New Orleans implemented limits on restaurants and bars designed to slow the spread of the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Public Health says there are 114 cases, with 79 of those in Orleans Parish. Two people have died in Louisiana.

For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it was “unacceptable” that people were ignoring a ban issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on gatherings of more than 250 people. The violators were “actively increasing the danger to their neighbors and their loved ones,” Cantrell said.

On Sunday night the city instituted measures designed to reduce the virus’ spread. The new rules mandate that full-service restaurants close at 9 p.m. and that while they are open they increase the space between tables. Fast-casual or quick-service types of restaurants are not allowed to serve food inside but are allowed to have drive-thru services.

Bars and nightclubs in the tourism-dependent economy will close at midnight but have to keep the number of patrons at half whatever their posted occupancy is. When people leave a restaurant or bar, they can’t loiter outside, according to the new guidelines. And tour groups, which are frequently seen in large buses or bike tours around the city, must be limited to seven people.