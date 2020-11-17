Latest Weather Blog
Virtual meeting Tuesday discussing rehab of University Lakes
BATON ROUGE - Local and visitor attraction to Baton Rouge, the University Lakes, will undergo a phased rehabilitation. Currently, the unsightly lakes with algae on surface is in a state of poor and declining health.
According to master plan deepening the six-lake system while making improvements will also help in reducing the risk of flooding. Phase one has $15 million pledged from organizations that include LSU's Athletic Department, DOTD, CPRA and the bulk of the funds coming from the State Capitol Outlay budget.
There's an online meeting to discuss the future of the project Tuesday.
The project will enter the design work on all six lakes by Winter 2020.
Construction to deepen the lakes, and reshape City Park, Erie, Campus, and College Lakes will begin Fall 2021.
