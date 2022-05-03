Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

Local authorities say one person was shot in the pelvis and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The university's website says the school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.