73°
Latest Weather Blog
Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting
Trending News
PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus.
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
Local authorities say one person was shot in the pelvis and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The university's website says the school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Final DOTD new Mississippi River bridge ends in Iberville Parish
-
Former Livingston Parish deputy has trial for child sex crimes case delayed...
-
Family, friends honor memory of woman killed in deadly police chase
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
A law passed years ago would take effect if Roe v. Wade...
Sports Video
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game