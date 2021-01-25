Violent protests in Washington state after officer drives through crowd

Photo: Yahoo

TACOMA, Wash. - Protesters set fires and damaged buildings in Washington after a police officer drove through a crowd of people.

The protest began Sunday evening near the intersection where a police car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians the night before while responding to reports of a street race. Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Demonstrators marched with signs through downtown Tacoma, smashing windows and tagging buildings with spray paint. Multiple news outlets reported a trash can was set on fire, with multiple items stacked high to create a barricade.

The protest was cleared around 11 p.m. that night, and the Tacoma Police Advisory Committee have scheduled a meeting via zoom for Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the incident.

The officer involved in the crash is a 58-year-old man who's been with the local police department for nearly 30 years. The department said the officer drove through the crowd but then stopped to call for medical aid.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter.