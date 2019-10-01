84°
Violent incident at Finnish mall leaves at least one dead, ten injured

2 hours 17 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, October 01 2019 Oct 1, 2019 October 01, 2019 7:51 AM October 01, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

KUOPIO, FINLAND - Early this morning, a vocational school located in one of Eastern Finland's shopping centers was the scene of violent unrest.

Authorities report that a male suspect's actions led to the death of one person and the injuries of ten others.

Additional details regarding the incident have yet to be released. 

The vocational school in the mall is for students aged 16 years and older. 

