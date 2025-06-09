88°
Vinyl Institute donates tarps to Iberville Parish for government emergency response
PLAQUEMINE - A nonprofit specializing in recycling vinyl billboards donated tarps to the Iberville Parish government Monday for use during emergencies.
The emergency roof patch kits were donated by the Vinyl Institute "to support rapid response efforts following severe weather events."
Tarps will not be given out to the public Monday and will be deployed as needed. For more information about hurricane preparedness, visit FEMA's website here.
