Vinton couple killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

CALCASIEU PARISH - Louisiana State Police report that a Vinton couple were killed Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 109 in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash occurred at 3:49 pm on April 8 south of Forman Road and claimed the lives of 46-year-old Kevin Paul Langley and 46-year-old Kimaley Ann Langley of Vinton.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed the Langley's vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle as the couple was turning left onto a private driveway on LA Hwy 109.

According to State Police, Kevin Langley was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and Kimaley Langley was not.

Both were killed by the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and troopers say he sustained minor injuries.

He was cited for careless operation and for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.