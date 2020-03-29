Latest Weather Blog
Villanova No. 1 in AP college hoops poll for first time
Villanova is No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the first time.
The Wildcats (20-3) made the jump from third following then-No. 1 Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State and then-No. 2 North Carolina's losses to Louisville and Notre Dame.
Villanova received 32 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel. Maryland, which received 13 No. 1 votes, moved up two spots to second.
Oklahoma, which had been No. 1 for the last three weeks, dropped to third and received seven first-place votes. Iowa, which got 11 first-place votes, is fourth and is followed in the top 10 by Xavier, Kansas, Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina and West Virginia.
Kansas and Virginia both received one first-place vote.
No. 23 Southern Cal and No. 24 Texas are the week's two newcomers, replacing Indiana and South Carolina.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three O'Clock Project serves free meals seven days a week
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...