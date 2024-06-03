78°
Village of Tangipahoa well back up after water main break

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA — The village of Tangipahoa was been put under a boil advisory after the village shut off its well Monday following a water main break.

The town announced the shut down around noon on their Facebook page. According to town officials, the break came after landscapers with Tangipahoa Parish accidently hit the water line with their lawn equipment.

The break was fixed and the well was back up by 3 p.m. 

