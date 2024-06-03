90°
Latest Weather Blog
Village of Tangipahoa under boil advisory after shutting off well due to water main break
TANGIPAHOA — The village of Tangipahoa has been put under a boil advisory after the village shut off its well Monday following a water main break.
The town announced the shut down around noon on their Facebook page. According to town officials, the break came after landscapers with Tangipahoa Parish accidently hit the water line with their lawn equipment.
Updates will be posted on the Village Of Tangipahoa Facebook page, Mayor Shelia Martin said in a statement
Trending News
There is currently no word on how long the shut down and advisory will last.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday marks end of regular legislative session
-
Saturday's storms leave Walker residents without power for roughly 24 hours
-
Chow Chow crowned top dog in Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show
-
Baton Rouge General celebrates survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day
-
16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning