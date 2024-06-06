91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Village of Tangipahoa issues boil advisory

2 hours 11 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 1:01 PM June 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA — A boil advisory was put into effect for the Village of Tangipahoa, the town's government announced Thursday morning.

The mayor's office is asking that customers boil their tap water until further notice. 

Tangipahoa announced a boil advisory on Wednesday following Tuesday's extreme weather.

"The Village of Tangipahoa Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system. Lost water pressure due to Storm Power outage. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable
microbiological quality," the village posted.

Trending News

Local government has advised residents to check their Facebook page with updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days