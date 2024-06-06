91°
Village of Tangipahoa issues boil advisory
TANGIPAHOA — A boil advisory was put into effect for the Village of Tangipahoa, the town's government announced Thursday morning.
The mayor's office is asking that customers boil their tap water until further notice.
Tangipahoa announced a boil advisory on Wednesday following Tuesday's extreme weather.
"The Village of Tangipahoa Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system. Lost water pressure due to Storm Power outage. Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable
microbiological quality," the village posted.
Local government has advised residents to check their Facebook page with updates.
