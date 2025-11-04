Village of Tangipahoa experiencing issues with sewer system after purple gloves cause pumps to fail

TANGIPAHOA - The Village of Tangipahoa issued a statement on Facebook saying they experienced issued with their sewage system as a result of purple gloves being flushed down the toilet.

The village said that they experienced issued with one of their lift stations for the past few weeks and the gloves are causing the pumps to fail.

"Please don’t flush gloves down the toilet. This causes the town to spend extra money to repair the lift station," the village said in a Facebook post.